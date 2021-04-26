President Biden: His First 100 Days in Office & How It Compares With Past Administrations

April 29 marks the 100th day of the Biden Administration. Our panel will examine the actions and initiatives undertaken by President Biden, and how the start of his term compares with the first 100 days of other administrations, in particular that of FDR.



Guests

Jonathan Alter, award-winning author, political analyst, documentary filmmaker, columnist, television producer and radio host; author of "The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope." His most recent book is "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life."

Andrew Rudalevige, professor of government, Bowdoin College; host of “Founding Principles,” a video series on American government and civics; author of the new book "By Executive Order," published this month by Princeton University Press



Resources