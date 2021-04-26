© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

President Biden: His First 100 Days in Office & How It Compares With Past Administrations

Published April 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Speaks On His "Build Back Better" Clean Energy Economic Plan
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign's 'Build Back Better' clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

April 29 marks the 100th day of the Biden Administration. Our panel will examine the actions and initiatives undertaken by President Biden, and how the start of his term compares with the first 100 days of other administrations, in particular that of FDR.

Guests

Jonathan Alter, award-winning author, political analyst, documentary filmmaker, columnist, television producer and radio host; author of "The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope." His most recent book is "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life."

Andrew Rudalevige, professor of government, Bowdoin College; host of “Founding Principles,” a video series on American government and civics; author of the new book "By Executive Order," published this month by Princeton University Press

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
