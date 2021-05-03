Understanding Labels: The Terms We Use to Describe Groups of People & How These Evolve To Reflect Societal Values
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 21, 2021); no calls will be taken.
The labels and terms we use to describe groups of people are ever evolving. While this is intended to more accurately describe people’s identities, it can be confusing, especially in this divisive world. We discuss what the current preferred terms are, from LGBTQIA+ to Latinx and BIPOC, and how these reflect the changing norms of society.
This is part of our ongoing series of shows exploring the use of language in our world today.
Guests
Theo Greene, assistant professor of sociology, Bowdoin College
Nicollette Mitchell, director of equity and education, Bates College
Marpheen Chann, president, Cambodian Community Association of Maine; development, communications, and education associate at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine
Resources
- Yes, There’s a Difference Between ‘BIPOC’ and ‘POC’ — Here’s Why It Matters
- Where Did BIPOC Come From?
- A Debate Over Identity and Race Asks, Are African-Americans ‘Black’ or ‘black’?
- American Indians Are Not "People of Color"
- Latinx Is A Term Many Still Can't Embrace
- The changing categories the U.S. census has used to measure race
- ‘There Is Nothing Minor About Us’: Why Forbes Won’t Use The Term Minority To Classify Black And Brown People
- Seeing White podcast