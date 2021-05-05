© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Island Health Care: How Island Communities Access Medical Care

Published May 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Getting medical care can be difficult under the best of circumstances. For those living in one of Maine’s many island communities, accessing health care is a particular challenge. We’ll hear from a doctor who’s spent much of his career serving Mainers who live on an island, as well as others who are helping to find solutions.

Guests

Chuck Radis, primary care physician serving Maine islands; background in osteopathic medicine and internal medicine; serves year-round islands in Casco Bay; author of "Go By Boat" about being an island doctor.

Amy Tierney, resident of Long Island, Maine; chair, Wellness Council; coordinator, Wellness Center Coordinator; EMT; town clerk; registrar of voters; code enforcement officer assistant.

Sharon Daley, registered nurse, director of Island Health Services, Seacoast Mission

Kitty Gilbert, nurse practitioner who staffed the Peaks Island Health Center for many years

