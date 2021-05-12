Pandemic Anxiety: Ways To Address Anxiety & Mental Health Issue Due to the Pandemic

As the pandemic drags on, people continue to experience high levels of stress and anxiety—about the virus, the vaccine, isolation, financial concerns, and what the future holds. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has introduced a campaign to help people get through these stressful times. We'll discuss how to cope with the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, and we’ll offer resources for support.



Guests

Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, which leads StrengthenME; Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Safiya Khalid, community program manager, Gateway Community Services; city councilor, Lewiston

Casey Maddock, senior at Scarborough High School; member of Student Cabinet with the state Department of Education; active in mental health awareness efforts

Scott Metzger, director of recovery services, Sweetser School



Resources