Maine Calling

Pandemic Anxiety: Ways To Address Anxiety & Mental Health Issue Due to the Pandemic

Published May 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
As the pandemic drags on, people continue to experience high levels of stress and anxiety—about the virus, the vaccine, isolation, financial concerns, and what the future holds. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has introduced a campaign to help people get through these stressful times. We'll discuss how to cope with the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, and we’ll offer resources for support.

Guests

Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, which leads StrengthenME; Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Safiya Khalid, community program manager, Gateway Community Services; city councilor, Lewiston
Casey Maddock, senior at Scarborough High School; member of Student Cabinet with the state Department of Education; active in mental health awareness efforts
Scott Metzger, director of recovery services, Sweetser School

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
