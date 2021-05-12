Pandemic Anxiety: Ways To Address Anxiety & Mental Health Issue Due to the Pandemic
As the pandemic drags on, people continue to experience high levels of stress and anxiety—about the virus, the vaccine, isolation, financial concerns, and what the future holds. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has introduced a campaign to help people get through these stressful times. We'll discuss how to cope with the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, and we’ll offer resources for support.
Guests
Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, which leads StrengthenME; Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Safiya Khalid, community program manager, Gateway Community Services; city councilor, Lewiston
Casey Maddock, senior at Scarborough High School; member of Student Cabinet with the state Department of Education; active in mental health awareness efforts
Scott Metzger, director of recovery services, Sweetser School
Resources
- Community Mental Health Frontline Workers Want Mainers to Know They Are Not Alone
- COVID-19 anxiety syndrome: A pandemic phenomenon?
- 6 Things You Need to Know About Long COVID
- Loneliness, Anxiety and Loss: the Covid Pandemic’s Terrible Toll on Kids
- The Covid pandemic is highlighting men's mental health and how they can seek help
- The pandemic has affected poor people’s mental health the most
- The pandemic forced me to face my anxiety — again