© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Nicholas Christakis: Sociologist's Book Analyzes The Pandemic's Historical Context & Future Impacts

Published May 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
christakis.apollo.jpg
littlebrown.com/yale.edu
/

In his latest book, physician and sociologist Nicholas Christakis describes how the pandemic came to be, and what its impact on society might look like well into the future. He analyzes past pandemics, and makes projections as to how we will recover and rebound in the years to come.

Guest

Nicholas Christakis, author, sociologist, physician; he conducts research in the areas of social networks and biosocial science; he directs Yale University's Human Nature Lab.

Resources

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks