Dollar Coin: Maine Considers What Innovator or Invention To Feature on State Coin

In 2019, the U.S. Mint began a program that features a one-dollar coin for each state that showcases a “state-specific innovation and/or innovator in the field of science, its impact and connection to the state.” Maine’s dollar coin comes out in 2024. Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck is in charge of submitting the innovation or innovator that best represents Maine.

Guests:

Henry Beck, Maine State Treasurer

Jamie Kingman Rice, director of collections & research, Maine Historical Society

Russell Evans, program director, Office of Design, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Mark Tasker, chair, Social Studies/World Languages Department, Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Click here to learn more about the U.S. Mint program.

