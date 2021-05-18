© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Dollar Coin: Maine Considers What Innovator or Invention To Feature on State Coin

Published May 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
3369405130_7720a26f65_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/armydre2008/
/

In 2019, the U.S. Mint began a program that features a one-dollar coin for each state that showcases a “state-specific innovation and/or innovator in the field of science, its impact and connection to the state.” Maine’s dollar coin comes out in 2024. Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck is in charge of submitting the innovation or innovator that best represents Maine.

Guests:
Henry Beck, Maine State Treasurer
Jamie Kingman Rice, director of collections & research, Maine Historical Society
Russell Evans, program director, Office of Design, U.S. Department of the Treasury
Mark Tasker, chair, Social Studies/World Languages Department, Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Click here to learn more about the U.S. Mint program.

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
