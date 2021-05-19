Biking in Maine: Where To Go, What To Buy, Bicycling Safety & Sharing the Road

Biking has always been big in Maine, but the pandemic has led to a significant rise in enthusiasm for biking throughout the state. We’ll discuss how the pandemic continues to impact the availability of new bikes, and we’ll talk about how to get your bike ready to ride. We’ll also learn about bike safety, sharing the road—and initiatives before the Maine legislature related to bike safety. We’ll even ride into the newest trend in cycling—electric-assist bicycles!

Guests:

Jim Tasse, director, Maine Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Education Program, Bicycle Coalition of Maine; past president, Greater Portland Chapter, New England Mountain Bike Association

John Grenier, owner, Rainbow Bicycle in Lewiston

Julie Coleman, board member, Carrabassett Region of the New England Mountain Bike Association

Matthea Daughtry, State Senator from Cumberland

Daniel Kagan, attorney, Berman & Simmons

Resources:

Maine DOT - Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety

Bicycle Coalition of Maine to mark Global Road Safety Week with full slate of events