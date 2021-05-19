© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Biking in Maine: Where To Go, What To Buy, Bicycling Safety & Sharing the Road

Published May 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Biking has always been big in Maine, but the pandemic has led to a significant rise in enthusiasm for biking throughout the state. We’ll discuss how the pandemic continues to impact the availability of new bikes, and we’ll talk about how to get your bike ready to ride. We’ll also learn about bike safety, sharing the road—and initiatives before the Maine legislature related to bike safety. We’ll even ride into the newest trend in cycling—electric-assist bicycles!

Guests:
Jim Tasse, director, Maine Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Education Program, Bicycle Coalition of Maine; past president, Greater Portland Chapter, New England Mountain Bike Association
John Grenier, owner, Rainbow Bicycle in Lewiston
Julie Coleman, board member, Carrabassett Region of the New England Mountain Bike Association
Matthea Daughtry, State Senator from Cumberland
Daniel Kagan, attorney, Berman & Simmons

Resources:
Maine DOT - Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety
Bicycle Coalition of Maine to mark Global Road Safety Week with full slate of events

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
