Maine Calling

Month In Review: The Top News in Maine in May

Published May 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Virus-Outbreak-Maine-Daily-Life-2-1.jpeg
Robert Bukaty / AP
/

Our panel of editorial page editors, along with editors/journalists from throughout the state, return to talk about the news that made Maine headlines in May, including the shift in plans to re-open the state, a proposed wealth tax, and a backlog of bills before the legislature.

Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Caller:
Matt Junker, assistant editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Bob Berta, owner and publisher, County Wide Newspaper

Mentioned on the program today:

Cobscook Shores

Maine Calling
