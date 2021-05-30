Recognizing War Veterans: How We Remember Those Who Served Our Nation

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date April 5, 2021); no calls will be taken.

As we rapidly lose our World War II veterans, our panel discusses how we, as a society, remember those who have served and died in war. We’ll hear from Maine's Army National Guard Command historian about his book about one Maine National Guard unit, as well as two local authors with new books—one about five men who served aboard a famous Navy destroyer during World War II, and the other about the 45 students from one high school class who served in the military, 23 in Vietnam.

Guests

James Sullivan, author, "Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett"

Lt. Jonathan Bratten, engineer officer and command historian in the Maine Army National Guard

Peter McKinney, author, "Honoring Their Service: Stories of Fort Fairfield High School Class of 1967 Military Veterans"

Resources