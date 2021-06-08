© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

The Future of Remote Work: The Outlook for Maine Employers and Workers As Offices Re-Open

Published June 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
49701413578_72198cbee0_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/evansphoto/
/

This is part of “Maine’s Evolving Economy”—a series of shows focusing on the shifts in Maine’s economy caused by the pandemic.

The pandemic has changed what it now means to ‘go to work.’ We’ll discuss the future of working from home, what some Maine employers are planning, and why some aren’t anxious to return to the office while others are.

Panelists:
David Ciullo, CEO, Career Management Associates
Tawny Alvarez, partner, Verrill law firm
Jason Harkins, associate dean and associate professor of management, Maine Business School, University of Maine
VIP Callers:
Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor
Mark Adams, president & CEO, Sebago Technics, Inc.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks