The Future of Remote Work: The Outlook for Maine Employers and Workers As Offices Re-Open

This is part of “Maine’s Evolving Economy”—a series of shows focusing on the shifts in Maine’s economy caused by the pandemic.

The pandemic has changed what it now means to ‘go to work.’ We’ll discuss the future of working from home, what some Maine employers are planning, and why some aren’t anxious to return to the office while others are.

Panelists:

David Ciullo, CEO, Career Management Associates

Tawny Alvarez, partner, Verrill law firm

Jason Harkins, associate dean and associate professor of management, Maine Business School, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor

Mark Adams, president & CEO, Sebago Technics, Inc.

