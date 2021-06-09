© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
maine calling evolving economy logo.jpg
Today: Workforce Challenges
This week, Maine Calling looks at Maine's evolving economy, focusing on the shifts in Maine's economy due to the pandemic. Today — What is being done to address unemployment & labor shortages in Maine?
Maine Calling

Tourism Outlook: How Tourism Fared During the Past Year & What To Expect This Summer

Published June 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
50350301077_e5cacd4240_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/iip-photo-archive/
/

This is part of “Maine’s Evolving Economy”—a series of shows focusing on the shifts in Maine’s economy caused by the pandemic.

Memorial Day kicked off Maine’s summer tourism season, and people from both in and out of the state are raring to enjoy Vacationland. We’ll hear how the tourist industry has fared during the pandemic, what the outlook is for the months ahead, and the role that tourism plays in Maine’s culture and economy.

Panelists:
Matt Lewis, president & CEO, HospitalityMaine
Kerrie Tripp, executive director, Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau
VIP Callers:
Lee Speronis, associate professor, School of Hospitality, Sport & Tourism Management, Husson University
Cory Hutchinson, general manager/ vice president of operations and development, Funtown Splashtown USA
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism
Phil Kronenthal, managing partner, Migis Hotel Group

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han