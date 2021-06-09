Tourism Outlook: How Tourism Fared During the Past Year & What To Expect This Summer
This is part of “Maine’s Evolving Economy”—a series of shows focusing on the shifts in Maine’s economy caused by the pandemic.
Memorial Day kicked off Maine’s summer tourism season, and people from both in and out of the state are raring to enjoy Vacationland. We’ll hear how the tourist industry has fared during the pandemic, what the outlook is for the months ahead, and the role that tourism plays in Maine’s culture and economy.
Panelists:
Matt Lewis, president & CEO, HospitalityMaine
Kerrie Tripp, executive director, Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau
VIP Callers:
Lee Speronis, associate professor, School of Hospitality, Sport & Tourism Management, Husson University
Cory Hutchinson, general manager/ vice president of operations and development, Funtown Splashtown USA
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism
Phil Kronenthal, managing partner, Migis Hotel Group