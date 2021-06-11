© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
maine calling evolving economy logo.jpg
Today: Maine's Growing Gig Economy
This week, Maine Calling looks at Maine's evolving economy, focusing on the shifts in Maine's economy due to the pandemic. Today — How does Maine’s growing gig economy reflect national trends, and what opportunities and challenges face those who are turning to independent contracting and other gig work?
Maine Calling

Maine's Growing Gig Economy: The Pandemic Has Led to More People Turning to Gig Work For Their Livelihoods

Published June 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
gigeconomyphoto.jpg
Maine Public
/

This is show is part of a series on "Maine's Evolving Economy," focusing on the economic shifts in Maine caused by the pandemic.

While many freelance, temporary and gig workers were hit hard during the pandemic, others thrived. We take a look at how Maine’s growing gig economy reflects national trends, and we’ll learn what opportunities and challenges face those who are turning to independent contracting and other gig work as a simple way to start a business or generate income.

Panelists:
Terry Johnson, partner/business solutions advisor, Practical Decisions
Richard Bilodeau, professor, University of Southern Maine School of Business, where he is also faculty chair of Corporate Partners; entrepreneur, consultant

VIP Callers:
Paul Shea, associate professor of economics, Bates College
Meg Shorette, co-founder of Launchpad, an arts incubator; music booker; works at Oxbow Brewing Co.
Traci Halverson, Maine Guide, short-term rental operator, owner of Back to the Basics Yurt; based in Easton

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han