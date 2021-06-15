First Amendment: How The Constitutional Protection of Freedoms Applies To Issues Of Our Times

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishes the freedom of speech, religion, and assembly. But the Founding Fathers couldn't have anticipated contemporary challenges such as social media, hate speech, religious extremism and public school funding. We’ll discuss how the First Amendment applies to current events. Plus, we'll learn about Maine native and newspaper editor Elijah Lovejoy and Maine’s First Amendment museum.

Panelists:

Christian Cotz, CEO, Maine’s First Amendment Museum

Ken Ellingwood, journalist and author; his latest book is First to Fall: Elijah Lovejoy and the Fight for a Free Press in the Age of Slavery

Hasan Jeffries, professor of history, The Ohio State University

