Maine Calling

Automotive News: The Latest News & Advice on Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Electric Vehicles

Published June 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Tesla unveils its latest version of its Model S. Ford announced a full-sized EV truck and a smaller hybrid pick-up. Used cars are in demand, and a chip shortage is affecting car manufacturers around the world. Our favorite auto experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, SUVs, EVs and more.

Panelists:
Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of growth opportunities at U.S. News & World Report; executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars team
John Paul, senior manager, traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast; host of The Car Doctor podcast

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
