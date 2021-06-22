Automotive News: The Latest News & Advice on Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Electric Vehicles

Tesla unveils its latest version of its Model S. Ford announced a full-sized EV truck and a smaller hybrid pick-up. Used cars are in demand, and a chip shortage is affecting car manufacturers around the world. Our favorite auto experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, SUVs, EVs and more.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of growth opportunities at U.S. News & World Report; executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars team

John Paul, senior manager, traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast; host of The Car Doctor podcast

