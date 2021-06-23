Gender Fluidity: Understanding the Issues and Challenges Around Non-Conforming Gender Identity
For Pride Month, we explore gender fluidity, which refers to those who choose to remain flexible about their gender identity. This concept is a newer one for many to understand. We will learn about the issues and challenges faced by gender fluid people, and about their efforts to be recognized and supported.
Panelists:
Gia Drew, program director, Equality Maine
Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, assistant professor of English, Bowdoin College; author whose most recent book is Both and Neither, a memoir and cultural analysis that explores gender issues
VIP Callers:
Ian-Meredythe (they/them), advocate who identifies as nonbinary
Oronde Cruger, program manager, Speak About It
Theo Greene, assistant professor of sociology, Bowdoin College; Secretary/Treasurer, Section on Sexualities, American Sociological Association; chair, Sociologists’ LGBTQ Caucus