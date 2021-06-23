© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Gender Fluidity: Understanding the Issues and Challenges Around Non-Conforming Gender Identity

Published June 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
For Pride Month, we explore gender fluidity, which refers to those who choose to remain flexible about their gender identity. This concept is a newer one for many to understand. We will learn about the issues and challenges faced by gender fluid people, and about their efforts to be recognized and supported.

Panelists:
Gia Drew, program director, Equality Maine
Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, assistant professor of English, Bowdoin College; author whose most recent book is Both and Neither, a memoir and cultural analysis that explores gender issues

VIP Callers:
Ian-Meredythe (they/them), advocate who identifies as nonbinary
Oronde Cruger, program manager, Speak About It
Theo Greene, assistant professor of sociology, Bowdoin College; Secretary/Treasurer, Section on Sexualities, American Sociological Association; chair, Sociologists’ LGBTQ Caucus

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
