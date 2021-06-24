Summer Gardening: Tips on Keeping Your Garden Healthy Even in Drought Conditions

Horticulture experts join us to talk about current drought conditions and answer questions about summer gardening, including vegetables, invasives, pests, tree care and more.

Panelists:

Andrew Brand, interim director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

David Handley, vegetable and small fruit specialist and a cooperating professor of horticulture for the University of Maine; based at Highmoor Farm, the Maine Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station in Monmouth, Maine

VIP Callers:

Ryan Gordon, hydro-geologist, Maine Geological Survey, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Jenna Martyn-Fisher, education and technical specialist, Cumberland County Soil & Conservation District

Resources:

UMaine fact sheet for gardeners regarding lead in the soil

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association seed planting calendar

"What To Do When Your Garden Is A Mess"