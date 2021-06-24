© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Summer Gardening: Tips on Keeping Your Garden Healthy Even in Drought Conditions

Published June 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Horticulture experts join us to talk about current drought conditions and answer questions about summer gardening, including vegetables, invasives, pests, tree care and more.

Panelists:
Andrew Brand, interim director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
David Handley, vegetable and small fruit specialist and a cooperating professor of horticulture for the University of Maine; based at Highmoor Farm, the Maine Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station in Monmouth, Maine
VIP Callers:
Ryan Gordon, hydro-geologist, Maine Geological Survey, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Jenna Martyn-Fisher, education and technical specialist, Cumberland County Soil & Conservation District

Resources:
UMaine fact sheet for gardeners regarding lead in the soil
Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association seed planting calendar
"What To Do When Your Garden Is A Mess"

Bulletin #2281, Know Your Soil: Lead in the Soil

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
