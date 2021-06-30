Month In Review: Top News Stories from June in Maine, From Legislative Wrap-Up to End of State of Emergency

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the news of June – from the special legislative session and what was and wasn’t accomplished, to news from the nation’s capital and the latest on re-opening of the state.

Panelists:

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

VIP Callers:

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group — York County Coast Star and The York Weekly