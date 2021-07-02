Performing Arts: How Arts Venues and Performers Have Emerged From the Pandemic

The pandemic has caused particular challenges to performing arts organizations and artists. We find out how they have gotten through these difficult times, and what they have in store for the months ahead.

Panelists:

Jeffrey Brown, senior correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Shoshona Currier, executive director, Bates Dance Festival

VIP Callers:

Meg Fournier, interim performing and media arts director, Maine Arts Commission

Jeri Misler, managing director, Gracie Theatre, Husson University

Nick Turner, executive director, The Grand, theater in Ellsworth

Dona D. Vaughn, artistic director, Opera Maine

Michael Mulligan, owner & promoter,Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick

