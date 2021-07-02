© 2021 Maine Public
Performing Arts: How Arts Venues and Performers Have Emerged From the Pandemic

Published July 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The pandemic has caused particular challenges to performing arts organizations and artists. We find out how they have gotten through these difficult times, and what they have in store for the months ahead.

Panelists:
Jeffrey Brown, senior correspondent, PBS NewsHour
Shoshona Currier, executive director, Bates Dance Festival
VIP Callers:
Meg Fournier, interim performing and media arts director, Maine Arts Commission
Jeri Misler, managing director, Gracie Theatre, Husson University
Nick Turner, executive director, The Grand, theater in Ellsworth
Dona D. Vaughn, artistic director, Opera Maine
Michael Mulligan, owner & promoter,Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
