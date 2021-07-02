Performing Arts: How Arts Venues and Performers Have Emerged From the Pandemic
The pandemic has caused particular challenges to performing arts organizations and artists. We find out how they have gotten through these difficult times, and what they have in store for the months ahead.
Panelists:
Jeffrey Brown, senior correspondent, PBS NewsHour
Shoshona Currier, executive director, Bates Dance Festival
VIP Callers:
Meg Fournier, interim performing and media arts director, Maine Arts Commission
Jeri Misler, managing director, Gracie Theatre, Husson University
Nick Turner, executive director, The Grand, theater in Ellsworth
Dona D. Vaughn, artistic director, Opera Maine
Michael Mulligan, owner & promoter,Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick