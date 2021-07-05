© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

First Amendment: How The Constitutional Protection of Freedoms Applies To Issues Of Our Times

Published July 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
download.jpeg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Inacheapwestern/
/

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date June 15, 2021); no calls will be taken.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishes the freedom of speech, religion, and assembly. But the Founding Fathers couldn't have anticipated contemporary challenges such as social media, hate speech, religious extremism and public school funding. We’ll discuss how the First Amendment applies to current events. Plus, we'll learn about Maine native and newspaper editor Elijah Lovejoy and Maine’s First Amendment museum.

Panelists:Christian Cotz, CEO, Maine’s First Amendment Museum
Ken Ellingwood, journalist and author; his latest book is First to Fall: Elijah Lovejoy and the Fight for a Free Press in the Age of Slavery
Hasan Jeffries, professor of history, The Ohio State University

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith