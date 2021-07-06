George Packer: The Journalist's New Book Analyzes The Problem of Tribalism in America Today

George Packer joins us to discuss his new book, Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal. Packer explores the year 2020 and breaks down the country into four groups: Free America, Smart America, Real America and Just America.

Panelist:

George Packer, staff writer at The Atlantic; his other books include Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century, The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America, and The Assassins’ Gate: America in Iraq

