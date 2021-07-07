© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Climate & The Pandemic: Effects of the Pandemic on Climate Change & Lessons Learned about Global Crises

Published July 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
15323124426_36cc2b3ec0_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/21043193@N06/
/

Our panel examines what was learned about climate change during pandemic, including: how much reduced human activity affected the rate of climate change, and what the response to the global pandemic says about the potential for climate action. We’ll also hear about the status of Maine’s climate action plan, and what impact the pandemic has had on the state’s progress.

Panelists:
David Reidmiller, director, Interdisciplinary Climate Center, Gulf of Maine Research Institute
Andrew Pershing, director of climate science, Climate Central

VIP Callers:
Hannah Pingree, co-chair, Maine Climate Council; director, Maine Office of Policy Innovation & the Future
Susana Hancock, social anthropologist; strategic committee member, Citizens' Climate Lobby; reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han