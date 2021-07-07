Climate & The Pandemic: Effects of the Pandemic on Climate Change & Lessons Learned about Global Crises

Our panel examines what was learned about climate change during pandemic, including: how much reduced human activity affected the rate of climate change, and what the response to the global pandemic says about the potential for climate action. We’ll also hear about the status of Maine’s climate action plan, and what impact the pandemic has had on the state’s progress.

Panelists:

David Reidmiller, director, Interdisciplinary Climate Center, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Andrew Pershing, director of climate science, Climate Central

VIP Callers:

Hannah Pingree, co-chair, Maine Climate Council; director, Maine Office of Policy Innovation & the Future

Susana Hancock, social anthropologist; strategic committee member, Citizens' Climate Lobby; reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

