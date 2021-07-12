© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Foreign Affairs: Global Analyst Aaron David Miller Discusses International News and Challenges

Published July 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
President Biden pulls out of Afghanistan; Haitian president is assassinated; China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist party; America takes a new approach toward Russia; and Iran “elects” a new hardline leader. We’ll discuss the current foreign policy challenges confronting the United States and its allies.

Panelist: Aaron David Miller, senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; global affairs analyst for CNN and other major news outlets

