Aaron Frey: Maine's Attorney General Discusses Top Issues, from Opioids to Tribal Rights to Criminal Justice

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joins us to discuss the top issues his office is handling, including: new criminal justice laws; the Purdue lawsuit and opioid response; tribal rights; public school funds; civil rights and more. He'll also update us on the effects of the pandemic on work ranging from homicide prosecution to consumer protection.

Panelist:

Aaron Frey, attorney general for the state of Maine, currently serving his second two-year term; lawyer and former legislator in Maine’s House of Representatives; he is from Bangor

VIP Callers:

Kirk Francis, chief, Penobscot Indian Nation

Meagan Sway, policy director, ACLU of Maine

Rep. Charlotte Warren, legislator in Maine's House of Representatives (Dist 84 – Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner); House chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee

