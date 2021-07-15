Adult Autism: Understanding How Autism Symptoms Affect Adults & How To Support Those Who Have It

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 5, 2021); no calls will be taken.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has announced that a new $14.7 million autism center will open in the Portland-Westbrook area next year, providing outpatient services for not only children, but adults as well. Autism is usually something that is diagnosed in children, so it can be overlooked in adults. Autism was not classified as a mental disorder until 1980, which means that many adults today were not diagnosed with autism as children. We will discuss the signs and characteristics of adult autism, and what can be done to support or treat those who have it.

Panelists

Cathy E. Dionne, executive director, Autism Society of Maine

Matt Siegel, psychiatrist, Maine Medical Center; director, Autism and Developmental Disorders Inpatient Research Collaborative

Scott MacCallum, systems engineer, Maine Public; diagnosed with autism as an adult

