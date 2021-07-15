Adult Autism: Understanding How Autism Symptoms Affect Adults & How To Support Those Who Have It
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 5, 2021); no calls will be taken.
Maine Behavioral Healthcare has announced that a new $14.7 million autism center will open in the Portland-Westbrook area next year, providing outpatient services for not only children, but adults as well. Autism is usually something that is diagnosed in children, so it can be overlooked in adults. Autism was not classified as a mental disorder until 1980, which means that many adults today were not diagnosed with autism as children. We will discuss the signs and characteristics of adult autism, and what can be done to support or treat those who have it.
Panelists
Cathy E. Dionne, executive director, Autism Society of Maine
Matt Siegel, psychiatrist, Maine Medical Center; director, Autism and Developmental Disorders Inpatient Research Collaborative
Scott MacCallum, systems engineer, Maine Public; diagnosed with autism as an adult
Resources
- New autism center in Portland will aid underserved population
- Maine used to be a leader in caring for adults with intellectual disabilities. What went wrong?
- Is it Autism and If So, What Next? A Guide for Adults
- What Does Autism Spectrum Disorder Look Like in Adults?
- Resources and Services for Adults with Autism
- How colleges can prepare for students with autism
- Understanding Autism: An Employer’s Guide
- Employers of People with Autism
- Nature Links for Lifelong Learning
- Maine Autism Institute for Education and Research
- Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies