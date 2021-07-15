© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Adult Autism: Understanding How Autism Symptoms Affect Adults & How To Support Those Who Have It

Published July 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
download.jpeg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Genomegov//
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 5, 2021); no calls will be taken.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has announced that a new $14.7 million autism center will open in the Portland-Westbrook area next year, providing outpatient services for not only children, but adults as well. Autism is usually something that is diagnosed in children, so it can be overlooked in adults. Autism was not classified as a mental disorder until 1980, which means that many adults today were not diagnosed with autism as children. We will discuss the signs and characteristics of adult autism, and what can be done to support or treat those who have it.

Panelists
Cathy E. Dionne, executive director, Autism Society of Maine
Matt Siegel, psychiatrist, Maine Medical Center; director, Autism and Developmental Disorders Inpatient Research Collaborative
Scott MacCallum, systems engineer, Maine Public; diagnosed with autism as an adult

Resources

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han