Veterinary News & Advice: Pet Anxiety, Tick Season, Summer Heat & Other Pet Care Concerns

The pandemic spurred both an increase in pet adoptions, and an increase in time families were able to spend with their pets. But as people return to worksites, pets must adapt to not having a human around all the time. Our panel of veterinarians will discuss pet anxiety, tick season, summer heat, and other news from the world of veterinary care.

Panelists: Ezra Steinberg, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Christine D. Calder, veterinary behaviorist, Calder Veterinary Behavior Services

