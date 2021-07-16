© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Veterinary News & Advice: Pet Anxiety, Tick Season, Summer Heat & Other Pet Care Concerns

Published July 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The pandemic spurred both an increase in pet adoptions, and an increase in time families were able to spend with their pets. But as people return to worksites, pets must adapt to not having a human around all the time. Our panel of veterinarians will discuss pet anxiety, tick season, summer heat, and other news from the world of veterinary care.

Panelists: Ezra Steinberg, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Christine D. Calder, veterinary behaviorist, Calder Veterinary Behavior Services

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
