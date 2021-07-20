Legislative Update: Overview & Analysis Of the Bills From This Legislative Session

The Maine legislature wraps up its work for the session by taking up vetoes by Governor Mills as well as the remaining budgetary bills. We’ll discuss significant new legislation, including Maine's new facial recognition law and universal school lunch, and the impact of the Governor's vetoes of the proposed consumer-owned utility and casino gaming rights.

Panelist:

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of Maine House of Representatives

Kathleen Dillingham, Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives

Troy Jackson, President of the Senate, Maine State Legislature

Jeffrey Timberlake, Minority Leader of the Senate, Maine State Legislature

