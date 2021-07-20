© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine Calling

Legislative Update: Overview & Analysis Of the Bills From This Legislative Session

Published July 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Maine legislature wraps up its work for the session by taking up vetoes by Governor Mills as well as the remaining budgetary bills. We’ll discuss significant new legislation, including Maine's new facial recognition law and universal school lunch, and the impact of the Governor's vetoes of the proposed consumer-owned utility and casino gaming rights.

Panelist:
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public
VIP Callers:
Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of Maine House of Representatives
Kathleen Dillingham, Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives
Troy Jackson, President of the Senate, Maine State Legislature
Jeffrey Timberlake, Minority Leader of the Senate, Maine State Legislature

Maine Calling
