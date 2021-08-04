© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Public Lands: Author & Environmental Consultant Thomas Urquhart Discusses His New Book About Maine's Public Lands

Published August 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
There is a long history in Maine of public access to magnificent wild places, many of them now preserved forever for public use. The former director of Maine Audubon, Thomas Urquhart, has crafted a history of Maine's public reserve lands from Colonial times to the present. He argues that this story "speaks to the very essence of Maine's identity." We'll talk with Urquhart about some of the most important moments and people in this story.

Panelist:
Thomas Urquhart, author of Up For Grabs; environmental consultant; former director, Maine Audubon
VIP Callers:
Richard ‘Dick’ Barringer, retired politician and writer; Maine Bureau of Public Lands; Muskie School of Public Service
Lee Schepps, former Assistant Attorney General of Maine; past director, Maine Bureau of Public Lands
Marty Wilk, former Deputy Attorney General of Maine

