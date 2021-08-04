Public Lands: Author & Environmental Consultant Thomas Urquhart Discusses His New Book About Maine's Public Lands

There is a long history in Maine of public access to magnificent wild places, many of them now preserved forever for public use. The former director of Maine Audubon, Thomas Urquhart, has crafted a history of Maine's public reserve lands from Colonial times to the present. He argues that this story "speaks to the very essence of Maine's identity." We'll talk with Urquhart about some of the most important moments and people in this story.

Panelist:

Thomas Urquhart, author of Up For Grabs; environmental consultant; former director, Maine Audubon

VIP Callers:

Richard ‘Dick’ Barringer, retired politician and writer; Maine Bureau of Public Lands; Muskie School of Public Service

Lee Schepps, former Assistant Attorney General of Maine; past director, Maine Bureau of Public Lands

Marty Wilk, former Deputy Attorney General of Maine

