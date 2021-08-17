The Fall of Afghanistan: Experts Offer Analysis of the Impact and Outlook in Afghanistan After U.S. Military Withdrawal
We discuss the rapid seizure of control in Afghanistan by Taliban forces, what it means for the Afghan people, for the United States—and the world. We also learn how the takeover affects Maine veterans and Afghan community members.
Panelists:
Robin Wright, foreign affairs expert; contributing writer and columnist, The New Yorker
VIP Callers:
Reza Jalali, executive director, the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center
San Pao, Afghanistan veteran, Purple Heart recipient; clinical social worker; from Gorham
Aaron David Miller, senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; global affairs analyst for CNN and other major news outlets
Barbara Elias, associate professor of government, specializing in international relations, Bowdoin College
Resources:
Does The Great Retreat From Afghanistan Mark The End of the America Era? - by Robin Wright, The New Yorker