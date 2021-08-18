© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The Role of Therapy: Mental Health Issues Are Prevalent, Especially Due to the Pandemic; We Hear About Ways to Cope

Published August 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
As the pandemic lingers on—causing "collective trauma" brought on by fear, uncertainty and isolation—more people are turning to therapy. At the same time, the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues has lessened, especially with high-profile athletes and celebrities speaking out about their challenges. Our mental health experts will talk about the role of therapy, address some of the most common mental health issues people are experiencing right now, and give us suggestions for coping.

Panelists:
Kristie Worster, social worker; clinical director of Portland office, Maine Behavioral Health Care
Dr. Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Resources:
StrengthenME initiative: a coalition of community organizations and aligned agencies working to provide stress management and wellness support in the COVID-era

Maine Calling
