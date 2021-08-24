Museums Re-Opening: How Museums in Maine Fared This Past Year & What Visitors Can See & Do This Summer

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 17, 2021); no calls will be taken.

In advance of the opening of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s new building, we talk with museum directors about how museums across the state have fared during the pandemic, the outlook for the upcoming season, and the role that museums play in both reflecting and defining Maine’s identity.

Panelists:

Julie Butcher Pezzino, executive director, Maine Children's Museum & Theatre

Dan Yaeger, executive director, New England Museum Association

VIP Callers:

Tim Peterson, executive director, Center for Maine Contemporary Art

Mark Bessire, director, Portland Museum of Art

Barbra Barrett, executive director, Maine Gem & Mineral Museum

Resources:

Maine Public's Maine Museum Portal

Maine Public video on Maine Gem & Mineral Museum

