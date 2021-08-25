© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Agritourism in Maine: How Farms Attract Visitors & Contribute to the State's Tourist Economy

Published August 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Charlie Hayes / Old Crow Ranch
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 23, 2021); no calls will be taken.

With Maine's rich agricultural heritage, agritourism is a growing opportunity to invite the public to visit farms for everything from overnight stays to pick-your-own fruit to goat cuddling. We'll learn how this practice contributes to Maine's economy, and we'll hear about some examples of farms that are agritourism destinations.

Panelists:
Anne Trenholm, agricultural promotions manager, Bureau of Agriculture, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Tori Jackson, extension professor, Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
VIP Callers:
Sarah Alexander, executive director, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association
Heather Donahue, secretary, Maine Cheese Guild; owner, Balfour Farm in Pittsfield
Seren Sinisi, co-owner, Old Crow Ranch Maine in Durham
Marcia Lyon, co-owner, with her husband Don, of SeaLyon Farm in Alna

Resources:
Open Farm Day information: Get Real Maine and tips to visit farms

Keith Shortall

Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
Cindy Han

Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
