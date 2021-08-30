Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Joins Us To Discuss the Shifting Nature of the Pandemic & Renewed Precautions Against Covid-19
In addition to airing on Maine Public Radio, this show will be live-streamed at Maine Calling's Facebook page and on YouTube.
Dr. Shah returns to answer questions about the resurging pandemic, including: the rise in transmission of the Delta virus variant, breakthrough cases, vaccines and booster shots, Covid-19 testing, face coverings, return to school and other public health concerns.
Panelist:
Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention