Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Joins Us To Discuss the Shifting Nature of the Pandemic & Renewed Precautions Against Covid-19

Published August 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Robert Bukaty - AP
In addition to airing on Maine Public Radio, this show will be live-streamed at Maine Calling's Facebook page and on YouTube.

Dr. Shah returns to answer questions about the resurging pandemic, including: the rise in transmission of the Delta virus variant, breakthrough cases, vaccines and booster shots, Covid-19 testing, face coverings, return to school and other public health concerns.

Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han