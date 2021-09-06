© 2021 Maine Public
Hometown Maine: The Push & Pull of Living in Maine and Why & How People Come Back

Published September 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
It’s a story many Mainers are familiar with: When they're young they can’t wait to leave their hometown, but after venturing away, something calls them back. We’ll speak with the author of a book about five young women from Downeast Maine, as well as a representative from Live +Work in Maine, about the reasons Mainers sometimes leave home, but often find their way back.

Panelists:
Gigi Georges, author of Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine

VIP Callers:
Eliza Rudalevige, student at Columbia University; she wrote an article about returning to her Maine hometown
Nick Rimsa, owner & product designer, Tortoise Labs
Dustin Ward, racial equity & reconciliation advocate, former pastor, It Is Time
Chace Joe Jackson, external affairs manager, Summit Utilities

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
