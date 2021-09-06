Hometown Maine: The Push & Pull of Living in Maine and Why & How People Come Back

It’s a story many Mainers are familiar with: When they're young they can’t wait to leave their hometown, but after venturing away, something calls them back. We’ll speak with the author of a book about five young women from Downeast Maine, as well as a representative from Live +Work in Maine, about the reasons Mainers sometimes leave home, but often find their way back.

Panelists:

Gigi Georges, author of Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America

Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine

VIP Callers:

Eliza Rudalevige, student at Columbia University; she wrote an article about returning to her Maine hometown

Nick Rimsa, owner & product designer, Tortoise Labs

Dustin Ward, racial equity & reconciliation advocate, former pastor, It Is Time

Chace Joe Jackson, external affairs manager, Summit Utilities