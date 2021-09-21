© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Hate Crimes: Political & Racial Tensions Have Led To More Hate Crimes in Maine and Nationwide

Published September 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Tahmoor Khan
Nationwide, hate crimes have risen to their highest levels since 2008, driven in part by the pandemic and increased racial and political tensions in the past few years. In Maine, more hate crimes tied to race, religion and sexual orientation have been occurring. We discuss recent hate crimes in Maine, why they are happening, and what is being done to prevent them. This show precedes a forum on hate crimes in Maine, led by the U.S. Department of Justice and Equality Maine on September 22nd.

Panelists:
Leanne Robbin, assistant attorney general, Maine Office of Attorney General

Noel March, lecturer of justice studies, director of Maine Community Policing Institute, University of Maine at Augusta

Sheila Sawyer, assistant U.S. attorney, District of Maine, U.S. Department of Justice

VIP Callers:
Michael Stiggle, owner, Timberwolves Restaurant in Mars Hill; he is Black and was attacked (along with his two nephews) by a driver in a parking lot
Matt Moonen, executive director, Equality Maine
Tahmoor Khan, local activist and business owner in Bangor; he is Pakistani American and Muslim, and his car was vandalized with racist words

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
