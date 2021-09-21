Hate Crimes: Political & Racial Tensions Have Led To More Hate Crimes in Maine and Nationwide

Nationwide, hate crimes have risen to their highest levels since 2008, driven in part by the pandemic and increased racial and political tensions in the past few years. In Maine, more hate crimes tied to race, religion and sexual orientation have been occurring. We discuss recent hate crimes in Maine, why they are happening, and what is being done to prevent them. This show precedes a forum on hate crimes in Maine, led by the U.S. Department of Justice and Equality Maine on September 22nd.

Panelists:

Leanne Robbin, assistant attorney general, Maine Office of Attorney General

Noel March, lecturer of justice studies, director of Maine Community Policing Institute, University of Maine at Augusta

Sheila Sawyer, assistant U.S. attorney, District of Maine, U.S. Department of Justice

VIP Callers:

Michael Stiggle, owner, Timberwolves Restaurant in Mars Hill; he is Black and was attacked (along with his two nephews) by a driver in a parking lot

Matt Moonen, executive director, Equality Maine

Tahmoor Khan, local activist and business owner in Bangor; he is Pakistani American and Muslim, and his car was vandalized with racist words

