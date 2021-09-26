© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Robert Indiana: Journalist Bob Keyes discusses his new book about the reclusive and difficult last days of artist Robert Indiana

Published September 7, 2021
The sad, controversial last years of the life of Pop artist and Vinalhaven resident Robert Indiana are the subject of a newly published book by Bob Keyes. He joins us to discuss his book, The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana. A companion video piece, filmed by Maine Public's Rebecca Conley, will also be made available this day.

Panelist:
Bob Keyes, nationally recognized arts writer and storyteller who has worked for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram since 2002

Resources:
Upcoming Maine Public Community Film: "Coffee with Robert Indiana"

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
