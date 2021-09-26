Robert Indiana: Journalist Bob Keyes discusses his new book about the reclusive and difficult last days of artist Robert Indiana

The sad, controversial last years of the life of Pop artist and Vinalhaven resident Robert Indiana are the subject of a newly published book by Bob Keyes. He joins us to discuss his book, The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana. A companion video piece, filmed by Maine Public's Rebecca Conley, will also be made available this day.

Panelist:

Bob Keyes, nationally recognized arts writer and storyteller who has worked for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram since 2002

Resources:

Upcoming Maine Public Community Film: "Coffee with Robert Indiana"