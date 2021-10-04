Maine CDC director Nirav Shah answers your questions about the resurgent pandemic

The latest surge in the pandemic has brought about record numbers of Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Maine. Dr. Nirav Shah will answer questions about how the state is handling the steep rise in cases, what new vaccination and booster shots are available, how Covid-19 testing is keeping up, and what people can do to protect themselves and others. We'll also hear about Merck's new Covid pill.

This program will also be available on the Maine Calling Facebook page and Maine Public's YouTube channel.

Panelist:

Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

