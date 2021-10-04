© 2021 Maine Public
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah answers your questions about the resurgent pandemic

Published October 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The latest surge in the pandemic has brought about record numbers of Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Maine. Dr. Nirav Shah will answer questions about how the state is handling the steep rise in cases, what new vaccination and booster shots are available, how Covid-19 testing is keeping up, and what people can do to protect themselves and others. We'll also hear about Merck's new Covid pill.
Panelist:
Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
