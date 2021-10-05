The pandemic's impact on entrepreneurship in Maine and examples of how small businesses gain support and success
For some business owners in Maine, the pandemic meant shedding employees and struggling to get by. Other businesses benefited from seeking out new opportunities. We’ll hear from experts on what has worked and hasn’t during the pandemic, where businesses can turn for help—and we’ll hear from local entrepreneurs about their challenges and successes.
Panelists:
Renee Kelly, assistant vice president, Innovation and Economic Development, University of Maine
Tom Rainey, executive director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs
VIP Callers:
Holly Aker, program manager, Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England
Thaddeus St. John, founder, 93 Main Electric Bike Café; co-founder/managing partner, Lincoln & Main Inc.
Toby Ahrens, program director, FocusMaine
Resources:
University of Maine
Foster Center at UMaine
Food Innovation
Advanced Manufacturing Center
MIRTA Research Commercialization
Funding/Pitch Competitions
MTI (funding)
Big Gig
Green Light Maine
Small Business Development Centers
COVID resource center