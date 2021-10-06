© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Impact of the pandemic on special education in Maine, and how students, teachers and parents are meeting challenges

Published October 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Disability Awareness Activity
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasahqphoto/
/
NASA/Paul E. Alers
The hands of Maryland School for the Blind student Andrea Washington and science teacher Colleen Shovestull use their sense of touch on a topographical map of the solar system during a visit to NASA Headquarters in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2009. Seven students from the Maryland School for the Blind visited NASA and participated in activities to learn about NASA'smission, functions, and careers. Photo Credit: (NASA/Paul E. Alers)

Impact of the pandemic on special education in Maine, and how students, teachers and parents are meeting challenges

Special education in Maine serves students with mental, physical, emotional and behavioral disabiities. This segment of the educational system faces challenges in normal times, and the pandemic has created even more difficulties for students, parents and teachers. We'll learn about the ways in which those involved with special ed have been finding ways to maintain learning and support.

Panelists:
Erin Frazier, director, Office of Special Services, Maine Department of Education
Carrie Woodcock, executive director, Maine Parent Federation
Paige Fournier, special education teacher, Freeport Middle School; 2021 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year

VIP Callers:
Gay McDonald, executive director, Maine Administrator of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC)
Eric Campbell, director of educational services, Spurwink

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han