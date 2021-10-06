Impact of the pandemic on special education in Maine, and how students, teachers and parents are meeting challenges

Special education in Maine serves students with mental, physical, emotional and behavioral disabiities. This segment of the educational system faces challenges in normal times, and the pandemic has created even more difficulties for students, parents and teachers. We'll learn about the ways in which those involved with special ed have been finding ways to maintain learning and support.

Panelists:

Erin Frazier, director, Office of Special Services, Maine Department of Education

Carrie Woodcock, executive director, Maine Parent Federation

Paige Fournier, special education teacher, Freeport Middle School; 2021 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year

VIP Callers:

Gay McDonald, executive director, Maine Administrator of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC)

Eric Campbell, director of educational services, Spurwink

