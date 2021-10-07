© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note discusses transportation projects statewide and what federal funding might mean for Maine

Published October 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill could have significant repercussions on Maine's transportation outlook. We will learn about what that will mean for funding statewide projects. We'll also hear the latest updates on construction in the works across the state, from bridges to roads, including a major closure on Interstate 295 that will affect traffic for several days later in October.

Panelist:
Bruce Van Note, commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation
VIP Caller:
Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
