Maine Calling

Hospital workers pushed to the limit with ongoing surges in the pandemic, staff shortages and uncertainty

Published October 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (April 28, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Michael Heimes, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, checks on a patient connected to a ventilator during an ICU night shift at Baton Rouge General Mid City campus, April 28, 2020.

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, but hospital workers are bearing the brunt of dealing directly with Covid-19. The latest surge in cases is pushing them to the limit. We'll learn what they face in the hospital, how they feel about it—and what supports are available.

Panelists:
Christine Hein, chief wellness officer, Maine Medical Center; emergency medicine physician
Katey Weymouth, registered nurse, telemetry unit, Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Chris Laird, associate vice president of patient care services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; critical care, respiratory, education and dialysis liaison

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
