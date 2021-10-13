Hospital workers pushed to the limit with ongoing surges in the pandemic, staff shortages and uncertainty

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, but hospital workers are bearing the brunt of dealing directly with Covid-19. The latest surge in cases is pushing them to the limit. We'll learn what they face in the hospital, how they feel about it—and what supports are available.

Panelists:

Christine Hein, chief wellness officer, Maine Medical Center; emergency medicine physician

Katey Weymouth, registered nurse, telemetry unit, Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Chris Laird, associate vice president of patient care services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; critical care, respiratory, education and dialysis liaison