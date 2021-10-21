Understanding how misinformation shapes politics & behavior, and contributes to a polarized society

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date Sept. 27, 2021); no calls will be taken.

The widely differing beliefs of Americans today are evident in those who choose to get vaccinated and those who do not. We delve into how misinformation plays a role in how beliefs are formed, and how people behave in polarized ways. We'll talk about the role of politics, the media and other societal influences in how we process information and form opinions.

Panelists:

Brendan Nyhan, James O. Freedman Presidential Professor, Department of Government, Dartmouth College; his research focuses on misperceptions about politics and health care

Daniel Stone, associate professor of economics, Bowdoin College; his research involves behavioral economics, bias in politics and media, polarization and belief formation

Resources:

Information about Dan Stone's work withe MediaTrades

Brendan Nyhan's Bright Line Watch - researching the state of democracy in the U.S.