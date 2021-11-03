© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

What to know about Maine's new health insurance marketplace

Published November 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is now offering its own health insurance marketplace, which people can utilize as of November 1st. The website, coverme.gov, will replace the federal government Affordable Care Act site for people in Maine. We'll learn how Maine's marketplace came to be and how it works, including tips on comparing coverage and understanding costs.

Maine Public's chief politics & government correspondent, Steve Mistler, will join us at the top of the show for a quick update on election results.

Panelists:
Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Kate Ende, policy director, Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care
Joanne Rawlings-Sekunda, policy development specialist, Maine Bureau of Insurance

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
