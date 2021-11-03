What to know about Maine's new health insurance marketplace

Maine is now offering its own health insurance marketplace, which people can utilize as of November 1st. The website, coverme.gov, will replace the federal government Affordable Care Act site for people in Maine. We'll learn how Maine's marketplace came to be and how it works, including tips on comparing coverage and understanding costs.

Maine Public's chief politics & government correspondent, Steve Mistler, will join us at the top of the show for a quick update on election results.

Panelists:

Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Kate Ende, policy director, Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care

Joanne Rawlings-Sekunda, policy development specialist, Maine Bureau of Insurance