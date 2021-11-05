© 2021 Maine Public
Buying Local: The Reasons to Buy Local in Maine & The Role the Buy Local Movement Has in Maine's Economy and Identity

Published November 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The slogan “buy local” has taken on greater significance during the pandemic, as more people see the need to support the small businesses in their communities. We’ll learn about efforts to support local businesses throughout Maine, why consumers increasingly look for local products—and how this contributes to not only the economy, but the Maine brand.

Panelists:
Mary Alice Scott, executive director, Portland Buy Local
Tim Waring, associate professor, School of Economics, Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Jon Paradise, VP of communications, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
David Douglas Stone, executive chairman and founder, Forager
Kevin Ouellette, owner & founder, The Maine Souvenir Shop, Portland
Blake Harvey, co-owner, Shop Small Farms

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
