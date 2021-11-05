Buying Local: The Reasons to Buy Local in Maine & The Role the Buy Local Movement Has in Maine's Economy and Identity
The slogan “buy local” has taken on greater significance during the pandemic, as more people see the need to support the small businesses in their communities. We’ll learn about efforts to support local businesses throughout Maine, why consumers increasingly look for local products—and how this contributes to not only the economy, but the Maine brand.
Panelists:
Mary Alice Scott, executive director, Portland Buy Local
Tim Waring, associate professor, School of Economics, Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine
VIP Callers:
Jon Paradise, VP of communications, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
David Douglas Stone, executive chairman and founder, Forager
Kevin Ouellette, owner & founder, The Maine Souvenir Shop, Portland
Blake Harvey, co-owner, Shop Small Farms