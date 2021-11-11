For Veterans Day, we hear the stories of veterans about their service—and tributes from family and friends

For this Veterans Day, Maine National Guard Historian Captain Jonathan Bratten joins us for a special holiday program commemorating Maine veterans. Capt. Bratten and Maine Calling listeners will share stories of veterans who have had an impact on their lives and the lives of others.

Panelist: Capt. Jonathan Bratten, Maine National Guard Historian; Army Center of Military History’s first Scholar in Residence at West Point; instructor, Military History Division at the United States Military Academy; author of To the Last Man: A National Guard Regiment in the Great War, 1917-1919