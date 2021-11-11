© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

For Veterans Day, we hear the stories of veterans about their service—and tributes from family and friends

Published November 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
1185545230_c8decf4520_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/85051117@N00/
/

For this Veterans Day, Maine National Guard Historian Captain Jonathan Bratten joins us for a special holiday program commemorating Maine veterans. Capt. Bratten and Maine Calling listeners will share stories of veterans who have had an impact on their lives and the lives of others.

Panelist: Capt. Jonathan Bratten, Maine National Guard Historian; Army Center of Military History’s first Scholar in Residence at West Point; instructor, Military History Division at the United States Military Academy; author of To the Last Man: A National Guard Regiment in the Great War, 1917-1919

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith