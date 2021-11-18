A new film examines the period in New England's history when European settlers spread disease to Indigenous people

We discuss a dark chapter in New England history that is rarely discussed, but has relevance today: "The Great Dying." Just prior to the Pilgrims’ arrival at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, a mysterious plague killed more than 90 percent of the indigenous population. It is a story of death, but also of survival, especially in the face of centuries of plague, deceitful medical experimentation, and vaccine hesitancy. This show airs on the broadcast premiere date of the new film “Surviving the Great Dying,” which airs Nov. 18th on Maine Public Television, NHPBS and WGBH.

Panelists:

Lisa Sockabasin, director of programs & external affairs, Wabanaki Public Health

Jim Smith, filmmaker, "Surviving New England's Great Dying"

Harald Prins, distinguished professor of anthropology, University Distinguished Teaching Scholar; Kansas State University

VIP Caller:

Paula Peters, journalist, educator, activist; member of Wampanoag tribe