How to start a food or beverage business in Maine, and how to keep it going

A range of businesses in Maine tap into the state’s reputation for good food and drink, selling everything from lobster rolls to granola to soda. We’ll learn about the considerations that go into starting and running a food business—and we’ll hear from some local success stories.

Panelists:

Jason Bolton, professor and food safety specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension; area coordinator, Innovation Program, University of Maine Business School

Sue Hanson, Cultivator program manager, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Callers:

Lori Kinkade, co-founder, Green Bee

Ben Coniff, co-founder, chief innovation officer, Luke’s Lobster

Karen Getz, founder, Maine Crisp