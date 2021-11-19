How to start a food or beverage business in Maine, and how to keep it going
A range of businesses in Maine tap into the state’s reputation for good food and drink, selling everything from lobster rolls to granola to soda. We’ll learn about the considerations that go into starting and running a food business—and we’ll hear from some local success stories.
Panelists:
Jason Bolton, professor and food safety specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension; area coordinator, Innovation Program, University of Maine Business School
Sue Hanson, Cultivator program manager, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs
VIP Callers:
Lori Kinkade, co-founder, Green Bee
Ben Coniff, co-founder, chief innovation officer, Luke’s Lobster
Karen Getz, founder, Maine Crisp