Maine Calling

How to start a food or beverage business in Maine, and how to keep it going

Published November 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
A range of businesses in Maine tap into the state’s reputation for good food and drink, selling everything from lobster rolls to granola to soda. We’ll learn about the considerations that go into starting and running a food business—and we’ll hear from some local success stories.

Panelists:
Jason Bolton, professor and food safety specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension; area coordinator, Innovation Program, University of Maine Business School
Sue Hanson, Cultivator program manager, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs
VIP Callers:
Lori Kinkade, co-founder, Green Bee
Ben Coniff, co-founder, chief innovation officer, Luke’s Lobster
Karen Getz, founder, Maine Crisp

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
