Maine Calling

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans discusses top TV shows and what people have been watching during the pandemic

Published November 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
NPR’s TV Critic Eric Deggans joins us to talk television. We get his take on the BBC’s recent list of the top 100 TV shows of the 21st century, and discuss programs in the news such as David Chappelle’s Netflix special, Squid Game and Dopesick. We'll also talk about which TV series—new and old—people have been turning to during the pandemic, and why (including some Masterpiece classics).

Panelist:
Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic, journalist, media analyst/contributor for MSNBC and NBC News; author of Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
