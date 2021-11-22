NPR TV critic Eric Deggans discusses top TV shows and what people have been watching during the pandemic

NPR’s TV Critic Eric Deggans joins us to talk television. We get his take on the BBC’s recent list of the top 100 TV shows of the 21st century, and discuss programs in the news such as David Chappelle’s Netflix special, Squid Game and Dopesick. We'll also talk about which TV series—new and old—people have been turning to during the pandemic, and why (including some Masterpiece classics).

Panelist:

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic, journalist, media analyst/contributor for MSNBC and NBC News; author of Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation