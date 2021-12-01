The latest news about recycling, and what can and cannot be recycled in Maine
This is a 7 pm rebroadcast of our earlier show (original air date November 15, 2021); no calls will be taken.
November 15th is National Recycling Day. In 1960, the U.S. recycling rate was less than 7 percent. Today, it’s more than 30 percent—better, but nowhere near Maine's recycling goal since 1989 of 50 percent. We’ll discuss the latest recycling news—including what can be recycled and what to do with products that aren’t recyclable—and we’ll learn about the environmental and economic benefits of recycling.
Panelists:
Sarah K. Nichols, director, Sustainable Maine, Natural Resources Council of Maine
Shelby D Wright, Eastern Region Manager of Engagement, Casella Waste Systems
Matt Grondin, communications manager, EcoMaine
VIP Caller:
Laura Marston, owner, GoGo Refill
Recycling resources:
Maine Department of Environmental Protection - recycling information
Guide for repairing items: ifixit.com
Information on what and where to recycle: Call2recycle.org