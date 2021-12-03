Recommendations from readers and writers for the best & overlooked books of the year

We talk with readers, writers and book lovers to hear their recommendations for the best and overlooked books of the year. We’ll cover a range of genres—and we invite our listeners to suggest titles and authors to read or give as gifts this season.

Panelists:

Lily King, best-selling author of five novels, including Writers & Lovers and Euphoria; her newest book, Five Tuesdays in Winter, is a collection of short stories

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, poet, writer, teacher; executive director, Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance; his latest book of poems is Deke Dangle Dive

Melissa Orth, adjunct instructor of Teen Services at the University of Maine at Augusta; former teen librarian at Curtis Library in Brunswick,; currently working with students at Bowdoin College Library

VIP Callers:

Heidi Carter, owner, Bogan Books in Fort Kent

Christopher Packard, author, Mythical Creatures of Maine: Fantastic Beasts from Legend and Folklore