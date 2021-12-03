© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Recommendations from readers and writers for the best & overlooked books of the year

Published December 3, 2021
We talk with readers, writers and book lovers to hear their recommendations for the best and overlooked books of the year. We’ll cover a range of genres—and we invite our listeners to suggest titles and authors to read or give as gifts this season.

Panelists:
Lily King, best-selling author of five novels, including Writers & Lovers and Euphoria; her newest book, Five Tuesdays in Winter, is a collection of short stories
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, poet, writer, teacher; executive director, Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance; his latest book of poems is Deke Dangle Dive
Melissa Orth, adjunct instructor of Teen Services at the University of Maine at Augusta; former teen librarian at Curtis Library in Brunswick,; currently working with students at Bowdoin College Library

VIP Callers:
Heidi Carter, owner, Bogan Books in Fort Kent
Christopher Packard, author, Mythical Creatures of Maine: Fantastic Beasts from Legend and Folklore

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
