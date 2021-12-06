© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Investigative journalist Sarah Chayes discusses her new book on corruption in America

Published December 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Author, journalist and international expert on corruption, Sarah Chayes discusses her new book On Corruption in America--And What Is At Stake.

Panelist:
Sarah Chayes, author; former senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; former Paris reporter for NPR who covered the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where she later lived and worked; she also served as special advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She wrote the prize-winning book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security.

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
