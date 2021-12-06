Investigative journalist Sarah Chayes discusses her new book on corruption in America

Author, journalist and international expert on corruption, Sarah Chayes discusses her new book On Corruption in America--And What Is At Stake.

Sarah Chayes, author; former senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; former Paris reporter for NPR who covered the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where she later lived and worked; she also served as special advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She wrote the prize-winning book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security.